The Colombian Chamber of Construction (Camacol) in Cesar requested the Valledupar City Hall speed in the cadastral procedures that this union carries out before the administration, which were attended by the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute, IGAC, until 2021.

Through a survey carried out by Camacol, the 73 % of the businessmen in this sector indicated that the service provided by the municipal administration is ‘very bad’Meanwhile he 91 % determined that it “worsened compared to what the IGAC was doing.”

DIFFICULTIES

The construction companies exposed that there associated difficulties with delays in response times, “which generate a Financial impact for the projects and in the effective delivery of the houses to the families”, read in the letter sent to the Mayor’s Office.

“For example, there is a large property that pays tax as a single piece of land, but a building or urbanization is going to be built there. A specific case is that of a construction company that in 2019 He asked the IGAC to divide that property into the parts that make up the homes of that project,” explained the manager of Camacol Cesar, Hernán Felipe Araújo Ariza.

“But IGAC did not give an answer, the municipal administration took over and it is time and still no answer has been given and the people who bought the first houses are already living and the municipality continues issuing a property tax to the builder as if there was nothing in the lot”, Araujo added.

SECRETARY OF FINANCE

The head of the Treasury Department of the capital of Cesar, Carlos Alfonso Araujosaid to THE PYLON that they do not share the criticisms made by Camacol, but that they will respond to the aforementioned official letter.

“There are no delays, we are respecting the shifts, but there are some delays that come from the IGAC and what we are trying to solve.” the official stated.

The secretary noted that there are requests that are “expensive because they are unbundling processes of more than 200 properties and logically you have to do it through the system”.

The spokesman for the administration did not ignore that it is necessary to improve service.

Letter that Camacol sent to the Mayor of Valledupar.