Cambio Radical officialized candidate for Mayor of Popayán – news

For the regional elections on October 29, the political parties and movements in Cauca begin to uncover their cards.

This is the case of the Cambio Radical party, led by Germán Vargas Lleras, which after several meetings has just launched criminal lawyer Fabián Naranjo as a candidate for Mayor of Popayán, who, in addition to this endorsement, has the support of the Equipo de la People, a movement that in Cauca is directed by the representative to the Chamber, Óscar Campo Hurtado.

The new candidate to succeed Juan Carlos López Castrillón, also a lawyer, says he knows the problems of the city and seeks to build a convergence that arouses popular favor in the majority to achieve the maximum responsibility of civil authority in the municipality.

He adds that the conformation of the list to the Popayán Council will also allow political and professional leaders to form the right team to bring a message of renewal, hope and future to every corner of the capital of Cauca.

Naranjo was born in Popayán, where he has always lived. His childhood was spent in the Yambitará neighborhood of this city. He completed his primary and high school studies at the San Francisco de Asís school. He has created ventures, has been an adviser and builder.

He worked renting movies in a video store, he brought the sale of cell phone minutes to the city, he ventured into the sale of footwear and clothing, an occasional driver of public service minibuses, he also worked at a nightclub on weekends to help with his studies in music. high school and university.

He has completed postgraduate courses in Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law and Culture of Peace; Criminal Procedural Law and Probative Law.