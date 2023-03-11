Home News Cambio Radical will declare itself an opposition party to the Petro government
Cambio Radical will declare itself an opposition party to the Petro government

Germán Vargas Lleras filed his own health reform

The former vice president appeared before the secretariat of the House of Representatives accompanied by the Radical Change Party bench to give life to a new proposal for health reform, more conservative than the one led by Minister Carolina Corcho and that intends to contribute to the discussion of what should be the health care of Colombians.

“What we want is to have a robust and reliable system that provides a better service every day. Not destroying everything, not putting at risk a system that today receives the support of the vast majority of Colombians. It is not destroying but building”, stated Vargas Lleras during the presentation of the bill that consists of 42 articles.

The objective of the initiative presented by Cambio Radical seeks to reduce health inequities, guarantee dignified treatment and ensure the financial protection of the sector. In addition, among the points it contemplates, is the free choice of the health promoting entity, a doctor “with a highly resolute family and community approach, located close to the place of residence or work”, and the creation of health care networks distributed by region.

Likewise, it coincides in several common points with the health reform promoted by the Government headed by Gustavo Petro and Carolina Corcho. Among them: better working conditions for workers in the health sector, the strengthening of public hospitals and more effective and preventive primary care.

“For some time we have proposed to end labor intermediation, no more outsourcing of jobs or affectation of labor rights. We share the idea that Colombia requires the training of more specialists. We need to train 5,000 more of these, ”Vargas Lleras assured through his Twitter account.

Germán Vargas Lleras’ bill is registered a few weeks after the health reform proposed by the Ministry of Health begins its discussion in the Congress of the Republic. Right there the first public hearing on the subject was brought forward to listen to experts, union leaders and health officials, regarding your concerns and doubts on the subject.

