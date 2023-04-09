Streaming players have mushroomed in recent years. For good reason. Although music can also be streamed to output devices with any smartphone or computer in one way or another, a dedicated streamer has clear advantages in terms of convenience and, if a good DAC is integrated, can ensure better sound via the home hi-fi system.

Cambridge Audio’s two new network players, the AXN10 and MXM10, fall into this category.

Cambridge AXN10 introduced

The British manufacturer offers two new models with the StreamMagic platform and integrated D/A converter. AXN10 and MXN10 only differ in one thing: case size. At 43cm wide, the AXN10 is a perfect match for HiFi “grid format” components and is the ideal visual complement to other components in the Cambridge AX Series, such as the AXA25 and AXA35 amplifiers. However, many users may prefer a more compact format, which is why there is also an MXN10. Technically it is absolutely identical, but it costs 100 euros less. So everything you read about the AXN10 below also applies to the MXN10.

The goal during development was to offer as much sound and comfort as possible at a fair price, true to the brand philosophy. In addition, the AXN10 and its smaller brother have inherited a lot of technology from the larger, more expensive series from Cambridge, such as the EVO 150 tested here.

The aluminum front in “Lunar Gray” is extremely clear. Only a standby switch and four buttons for free assignment with Internet radio stations are found here. But no display. This is reserved for the higher classes of the Cambridge range, but then it is correspondingly large and high-resolution. If you really want to have a display and don’t just want to rely on the ads in the associated app, you have to pay 999 euros for the Cambridge app Audio Streamer CXN (V2) spend.

USB storage devices with your own music collection can be connected to the rear of the AXN10. Two supplied antennas are used for network connection via WLAN and wireless direct connections via Bluetooth. The AXN10 can also communicate with the network wired via Ethernet. An external DAC can be connected via an optical and an electrical digital output according to the S/PDIF-D standard, or an amplifier with a digital input and its own DAC.

The AXN10 itself has a high-quality DAC chip, which is revealed by the presence of the two cinch sockets further to the left labeled “Line Output”. It does not have its own volume control, so it cannot be used as a preamp. The AXN10 was designed for connection to analog integrated amplifiers/preamps, or to amps with a built-in DAC, which take over the volume control. The connection with active speakers is also possible, but they must also have their own volume control.