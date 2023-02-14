The Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena continues to motivate people with the renewal and updating of records; last year the companies were strengthened and grew.

For this annuity, the entity hopes to contribute to the ‘Entrepreneurs who move the country’ so that they continue to increase with the renewal of the commercial registration.

Citizens who work daily to generate good growth in Magdalena will be able to carry out this process until March 31, mentioning that it accredits the existence of micro-businesses and companies, after this, they expect to access more than 13 programs and more than 9 business services of the entity focused on the improvement of production processes, the incorporation of innovation and technology, the promotion and strengthening of the culture of entrepreneurship.

Due to the above, the invitation made by the Chamber of Commerce is for natural and legal persons, commercial establishments, agencies and branches to renew their commercial registration to continue moving and make Magdalena the strongest economy in the region.

Subsequently, those registered in the Registry of Non-Profit Entities -ESAL- and in the Single National Registry of Libranza Operating Entities -RUNEOL- will have to renew their registration.

The reports submitted by the organization’s Delegated Registries and VUE area reveal a positive balance to date, indicating that more than 6,000 users have carried out this process, which is key to strengthening the region’s economy and the territory’s competitiveness. Likewise, with the ‘Renew and win’ activity, the Chamber of Commerce continues to motivate the renewal of the commercial registration, businessmen who renew on time, will be rewarded through a raffle.

The terms and conditions will be published on social networks and on the website www.ccsm.org.co.

On the other hand, they invite tourism service providers to renew the National Tourism Registry through the rnt.confecamaras.co platform.

Finally, the entity extends the invitation to the business community and makes available the channels to carry out the renewal of the commercial registration: in person at the main headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce in Santa Marta, and virtually, through the website www.ccsm.org.co.