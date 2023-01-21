The Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena under the leadership of the executive president Silvia Elena Medina Romero, as well as representatives of the Visionarios Magdalena project and Invest in Santa Marta, are part of the delegation that represents the city at the International Fair of FITUR Tourism, a global meeting for tourism professionals in which the receptive and issuing markets of Latin America play a leading role.

The event that takes place at the Ifema Madrid Fairgrounds, Spain and will last until January 22, is an opportunity to strengthen the tourist offer of the capital of Magdalena since it offers an agenda that will bring together international experts in different disciplines to share their insights into new trends and innovative experiences. This scenario will serve as a guide for the promotion of Santa Marta as an international and biodiverse destination.

Within the framework of the agenda, an important meeting took place with Natalia Bayona, director of Innovation, Education and Investment of the World Tourism Organization -UNWTO-, a United Nations entity in charge of promoting responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. . In the same way, value connections and alliances will be established and discussion scenarios will be participated in topics such as ‘Smart tourism: the path to safer and more resilient destinations’, ‘Without collaboration there is no progress’ and ‘Technologies for the digital transformation of tourist destinations’; among others.

It is important to mention that the Fair will have 8,500 participants, 131 countries, 755 exhibitors and some of the topics it will address are: technology, future and sustainability, Big Data, smart destinations and meeting tourism.

