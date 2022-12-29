Listen to the audio version of the article

Green light from the Chamber of the Chamber to the river session for the examination of the rave decree, on which the government has received its trust, until the final vote. This was decided by the Montecitorio Assembly with a vote, approving a request to that effect by the majority in the face of the obstructionism of the opposition. The session, therefore, will continue uninterrupted until the final vote, except for any indispensable technical breaks that will be decided by the presidency.

A few minutes earlier, the Montecitorio hall confirmed its confidence in the government on the rave law decree with 206 votes in favour, 145 against and three abstentions. The opposition has threatened a very harsh obstructionism on the measure, the first identity decree passed by the Meloni government, and intends to make use of every instrument made available by the regulation of the Chamber with the aim of making it void, avoiding its conversion. The text that expires on Friday 30 December.

In the Chamber, the 157 agendas are being examined, practically all of them from the opposition. Based on the Montecitorio regulation, whoever presents an agenda can intervene for five minutes to illustrate his document and for another five in the explanation of vote. According to what was established in the conference of group leaders, and reiterated in the Assembly by President Fontana, the documents will be voted on no earlier than tomorrow, December 29, at 7 pm.

The opposition: “A mixed fry”

The provision, on which a parliamentary guerrilla has opened (already approved amidst a thousand controversies on December 13 in the Senate) has been defined by Toni Ricciardi of the Democratic Party as a “mixed fry, a decree issued exclusively for propaganda and identity reasons which demonstrates an absence complete and total of any idea of ​​how to govern this country.

Fontana, good will is needed to avoid the guillotine

Speaking in the courtroom, the Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana announced: «I will call Minister Ciriani to ask him for clarifications. I suppose we will be able to understand each other.’ The person responsible for relations with the Parliament had expressed his intention to adopt the guillotine. «I have just returned from the group leaders’ conference – he had said – and all attempts to find a mediation have failed. The opposition intends to go ahead with the confrontation, in an unreasonable way in my opinion, so by force of circumstances we will have to resort to this tool”.