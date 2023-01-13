Since the morning of this Friday, January 13, 2023, the inhabitants of the political capital of Cameroon have been living a real ordeal. The nerve center of Yaoundé, militarized. Reason: the work of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) chaired by the First Lady of Cameroon. The city, militarized since the morning. On this evening,…

The article Cameroon- Direct: Chantal Biya paralyzes Yaoundé for her meeting at Cerac appeared first on 237online.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

