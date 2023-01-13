The Cameroonian side and the Canadian builder Magil have reached an agreement to complete the construction of the Olembe Sports Complex.

The Canadian company which unilaterally terminates the contract relating to the completion of the work has backpedaled.

Magil Construction Corporation and the client, the Cameroonian Minister of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep), announced this Friday, January 13, 2023, the resumption of work on the Olembe Sports Complex in Yaoundé.

“There was an interruption of work in Olembe despite the significant financial resources already mobilized by the State and made available to the Magil company. We are here today to reiterate to the Magil company the desire of the President of the Republic to ensure that this project succeeds, the urgency and the need for it to resume work under the contract it has passed with the State of Cameroon » said sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, after a visit to the Olembe site.

«In the execution of this contract, we encountered a very great misunderstanding. We have held various meetings this week so that each party can express itself on what needs to be clarified. Today we agreed, we will work on different issues. We will lift our technical reserves from Monday (January 16, 2023, editor’s note) and if all goes well, the work will resume very soon.for his part indicated the Vice-president of Magil, Franck Mathiere.

Recall that Magil, who had inherited the construction site of the Olembe sports complex in December 2019, after the contracting authority had noted the failure of the first contractor, the Italian Piccini.

In July 2022, Magil suspended work on the site for non-payment of the accounts in which are the invoices of the subcontractors and suppliers, for a total amount of 12 billion.

January 2023, Magil announced the unilateral termination of the contract relating to the completion of the works.