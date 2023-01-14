In its digital transformation dynamic, Orange Cameroon is marketing Pawa and inviting its subscribers to take power.

They will now get used to Pawa and the text that follows “take your pawa. Transform your bonus calls into megas and vice versa or extend its validity » In simple language, it is a question of transforming the call credit into internet credit or the internet credit into call credit without going to the kiosk. Orange Cameroon talks about a revolutionary and innovative solution that aims to make life easier “In continuous search for innovative solutions, for the development of our customers, we have chosen this year to give more power to our subscribers” .

This unparalleled feature brought to market today has been designed to give our subscribers more flexibility in the use of their call and internet plans, and in their lifespan. PAWA As its name suggests, is a feature that will now give Orange customers the possibility of transforming their call package (current package) into an internet package and vice versa. In addition, extend the validity of their current packages (call credit & internet). Ordinary users, content creators, Business Clients… each layer of our clientele is supposed to be able to benefit from it.

To achieve this, 5 main steps to take:

1. Connect to the MyOrange application downloadable from AppStore or PlayStore

2. Find the PAWA tab

3. Subscribe to a call or internet plan

4. Benefit from the possibility of being able to convert it at any time

5. Take advantage of the possibility of extending the validity of your pass.