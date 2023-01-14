Home News Cameroon news :: Orange Cameroon gives the “Pawa” to its subscribers :: Cameroon news
News

Cameroon news :: Orange Cameroon gives the “Pawa” to its subscribers :: Cameroon news

by admin
Cameroon news :: Orange Cameroon gives the “Pawa” to its subscribers :: Cameroon news

In its digital transformation dynamic, Orange Cameroon is marketing Pawa and inviting its subscribers to take power.

They will now get used to Pawa and the text that follows “take your pawa. Transform your bonus calls into megas and vice versa or extend its validity » In simple language, it is a question of transforming the call credit into internet credit or the internet credit into call credit without going to the kiosk. Orange Cameroon talks about a revolutionary and innovative solution that aims to make life easier “In continuous search for innovative solutions, for the development of our customers, we have chosen this year to give more power to our subscribers” .

This unparalleled feature brought to market today has been designed to give our subscribers more flexibility in the use of their call and internet plans, and in their lifespan. PAWA As its name suggests, is a feature that will now give Orange customers the possibility of transforming their call package (current package) into an internet package and vice versa. In addition, extend the validity of their current packages (call credit & internet). Ordinary users, content creators, Business Clients… each layer of our clientele is supposed to be able to benefit from it.

To achieve this, 5 main steps to take:

1. Connect to the MyOrange application downloadable from AppStore or PlayStore
2. Find the PAWA tab
3. Subscribe to a call or internet plan
4. Benefit from the possibility of being able to convert it at any time
5. Take advantage of the possibility of extending the validity of your pass.

See also  Drunk harasses bar customers and lashes out at the police: reported

You may also like

Tavagnasco, ornamental chickens on display at the Palatenda

The cold wave continues to move eastward and...

Covid, the circular: yes to the Pfizer vaccine...

Chad: the United States urges the military junta...

After the Embassy in N’Djamena, the US Senate...

Tucao Jiangxi girlfriend asked for 18.88 million yuan...

Thieves raid two houses, wedding rings also stolen

Business leaders in BEAC member countries anticipate a...

Deputies to the People’s Congress who participated in...

The world order has already changed in 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy