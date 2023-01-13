The Head of State, Paul Biya, has just made public Decree No. 2023/23 of January 13, 2023 convening the electoral college. It is made up of municipal councilors and regional councillors.

These regional councilors will make their baptism of fire after their first election on December 6, 2020, as part of the establishment of the regional council, which has 900 members).

The senatorial elections will take place on Sunday March 12, 2023 in the capitals of the 58 departments of Cameroon.

The ballot will elect the 70 wise men of the upper house of Parliament. The 30 others to complete the table to 100, will be appointed according to the discretionary prerogatives of the Head of State.

The wine is drawn, it must be drunk.