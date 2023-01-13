The body of the soloist discovered Wednesday in a state of decomposition at his home, was taken yesterday January 12 to his village for the funeral.

Michael Ango alias Apache Ango is based in Mengueme in the Nyong-et-So’o department, Center region. According to a reliable source, the body of the musician was taken there yesterday January 13 for burial. The day before, Wednesday January 12, his lifeless body in a very advanced state of putrefaction had been discovered there by one of his neighbors.

He immediately gave the alert. Contacted, the artist Gilbratar Drakus, former stage companion and friend of the deceased, reacted quickly. Both were indeed members of the famous group “Les Têtes brûlées”. It is Gilbratar Drakus who will call the police and the fire brigade. At present, the exact circumstances of the death of Apache Ango are not clearly known The causes even less What is known, however, is the precarious situation in which lived this artist described by several music lovers as a lead guitar genius.

Ananie Tabi, an acquaintance of the deceased tells how he learned of the tragic disappearance of his friend. “Apache Ango unfortunately lived in autarky in a makeshift hut. For 2 days, a nauseating odor invaded the district. After research, one of his neighbors alerted the gendarmerie. Which will carry out a raid but will decide later for unknown reasons; to abandon the body,” Ananie Tabi recounts with sadness.

He continues: “It was then that the neighbor mentioned who had seen me one day exchange with Apache Ango told me about this sad situation and asked me to join his family. I succeeded by joining Gilbraltar Drakus who has the used to organize the funerals of artists by Messenger. He reacted immediately, ”says Ananie Tabi, distraught by the dramatic disappearance of this poly-instrumentalist.

During his lifetime, Apache Ango was already sounding the alarm about the precarious situation of artists. In “Engogol mbom mesik”, one of his greatest successes, he regrets the exile of talents who have left to seek their fortune elsewhere. His cry was not expected. The artist nevertheless leaves a beautiful musical heritage. He is one of the pioneers who modernized the bikutsi. His music reflects the altruistic being that he was. His songs were intended to raise awareness of the scourges of our society. In “Solidarité oblige”, he pays a vibrant tribute to his companion Zanzibaf in whose shadow he evolved within the “Heads Burned” even though his adventure within this group was not easy.

When he left this training, he went with Atebass, another great figure of the “Burnt Heads”, to found the group “Les Martiens” before later embarking on a solo career. “Apache Ango is the author of a magnificent tribute to Zanzibar. With Les Têtes Brûlées, they have written a large part of the magnificent history of Bikutsi. It is sad to see these great artists and elders leaving like this, after a life in difficult conditions, after having offered luminous periods to our country and our culture. May his soul enter into the peace and joy of the Eternal Father”, moved the singer Lornoar. The death occurs in a context where the world of Cameroonian music is already weakened with the successive disappearance of Ekambi Brillant, Djene Djento, Penda Dalle.