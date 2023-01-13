Cameroon welcomes the holding of legislative elections in Benin which took place on January 8 and confirms its intention to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, the Cameroonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. “We welcome the holding of elections in Benin, which constitute an important step in development…

