Camila Avella from Casanare is the new Miss Universe Colombia – news

With a different way of doing politics, without so much noise and speaking directly with the communities and unions, Guillermo Velandia Granados continues to add support for his project for the government of Casanare.

Since last August 19, when he opened the “Casanare es de Todos” information centers, the Casanareño leader officially began his campaign to conquer the governorship, touring the streets and sidewalks of the different municipalities, talking to the Casanareños about his government program to transform Casanare into a more prosperous department. Since then, thousands of Casanareños and different guilds have joined.

The support has been evident, since thousands of Casanareños identify with Velandia Granados because he is a new person in politics, a professional with knowledge, capacity and experience, not only at the departmental level but at the national level, since until more than a year ago He was part of the high government. In addition, the engineer’s simplicity and genuineness stand out.

Velandia’s campaign has broken all the traditional political schemes in Casanare, from the beginning he marked his own style and many have identified with him, since they saw him with sneakers, cap and bills under his arm, walking the streets with his teams, asking for signatures to register as they finally did, independently, only with the support of the people.

“We are doing a beautiful and innovative exercise, directly with the people and without so much noise, because Casanare deserves something different. We are facing two traditional political machines, but we are not afraid of them, because our machine is the people, the highest legitimate authority of democracy. They can invent what they want, as they are used to, rumors and false news, malicious comments, they don’t take long to take out manipulated polls to confuse the voter, but it doesn’t matter, let’s go forward and I’m going to be the next governor, because I have the support of the people who is the one who endorsed me and is the one who finally decides. We conquer people with ideas and proposals, not with false promises and even less with money, as others do, that is why we are different”, said engineer Velandia.

Source: Communications Candidate Guillermo Velandia

