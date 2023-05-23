Camila Osorio advances to the second round of the Roland Garros qualy

The illusion that Colombia has representatives in the Main draw of the second Grand Slam of the season began to take hold yesterday with the victories of María Camila Osorio and Emiliana Arango, who advanced to the second round of the Rolad Garros qualy.

The woman from Cucuta did it with a resounding victory in straight sets over the Romanian of Cypriot nationality Raluka Serban, number 443 in the world, while Arango beat Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-1.

Osorio needed one hour and 43 minutes to win 6-4, 6-3 on Court 2 of the complex. The Colombian managed to recover after two breaks of her serve, breaking Serban’s resistance four times, taking advantage of 80% of the break points she had throughout the game.

The national rqueta, which this week appears in box 84 of the WRA ranking, will face today the Bulgarian Sesil Karatáncheva, who eliminated the Mexican Fernanda Contreras in her debut, with partial 3-6, 6-1 and 6- 3.

The 21-year-old from Norte Santander has just completed a historic performance at the Rome Masters, where she also started from the qualifying phase, advancing to the round of 16 after having left French Caroline García, number 4 in the world, on the road during the tournament.

Osorio’s best performance at Roland Garros was last year, when he reached the second round, losing to the French Diane Parry. (6-3 and 6-3). So far, a second round has been the most she has been able to advance in a Grand Slam, having also reached it in Australia and Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Arango achieved her first victory in a Grand Slam, after beating the Japanese Himeno Sakatsume in straight sets, in the first round of the Roland Garros qualy, the second Major of the season.

Emiliana, 22, won in two sets with partials 6-4 and 6-1 against the Asian, number 168 in the WTA ranking. Her next game will be against the Russian Mirra Andreva, number 143 in the world ranking.

Emiliana Arango’s last experience in a Grand Slam had been last year at Wimbledon, where she was beaten in the first phase of the qualy by the Taiwanese Liang En Shuo (6-3 and 6-3).

On the other hand, Nicolás Mejía will debut in the first round against the Argentine Federico Delbonis.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz returns to number 1 in the ATP ranking after the tournament in Rome, which was won by Daniil Medvedev who is the new number 2 in the world, while the Catalan Paula Badosa returns to the ‘Top 30’ of the ranking WTA after gaining six positions this week.

Alcaraz, who lost in the third round of the fifth ATP Masters 1,000 of the season against Fabian Marozsan in two sets (6-3 and 7-6), won 45 points for the ranking and regained the world number 1 for the loss of 820 units of Novak Djkovoci, who drops to third place.

The Serbian, eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Danish Holger Rune, loses two positions and is now behind Alcaraz -who returns to number 1 for the first time since last March- and Medvedev, whose victory in Rome , first on clay in his career, places him second.

There are no entries or exits in the ‘Top 10’, although Holger Rune wins sixth place to the detriment of Andrey Rublev. For his part, the injured Rafa Nadal, who will take a few more months to recover and will not play Roland Garros either (he will lose the crown), drops one place and is fifteenth, with Pablo Carreño 21st and Roberto Bautista 23rd.

In the WTA ranking, the Polish Iga Swiatek remains the world number one while the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, winner of the tournament in Rome, rises from sixth to fourth place.

The best Spanish tennis player continues to be Paula Badosa, who gains six places after reaching the quarterfinals in Rome and rises to 29th position, thus returning to the ‘Top 30’ but still far from the second position she reached in April last year.