Camila Osorio eliminated in the first round of the WTA Tournament in Monterrey

Camila Osorio eliminated in the first round of the WTA Tournament in Monterrey

The Colombian Camila Osorio was eliminated in the first round of the Monterrey-2023 Open this Tuesday, when she retired due to injury in the second set of her match against the Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

The seventh-seeded Sherif took the first set 7-6 (7/5) and led the second 4-2 when Osorio withdrew with a sore left thigh after one hour and 50 minutes of play.

Earlier, the Belgian Elise Mertens, fourth seeded, beat the Russian Diana Shnaider in two sleeves with a slate of 6-0 and 6-4 in one hour and nine minutes.

The Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, eighth favorite, beat the Spanish Marina Bassols in two sets with a score of 7-5 and 6-2 in one hour and 38 minutes.

The Monterrey tournament is a WTA 250 category tournament that distributes a purse of $235,000; it is played on the hard-surface courts of Club Sonoma.

