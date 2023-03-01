The Colombian Camila Osorio was eliminated in the first round of the Monterrey-2023 Open this Tuesday, when she retired due to injury in the second set of her match against the Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

The seventh-seeded Sherif took the first set 7-6 (7/5) and led the second 4-2 when Osorio withdrew with a sore left thigh after one hour and 50 minutes of play.

Earlier, the Belgian Elise Mertens, fourth seeded, beat the Russian Diana Shnaider in two sleeves with a slate of 6-0 and 6-4 in one hour and nine minutes.

The Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, eighth favorite, beat the Spanish Marina Bassols in two sets with a score of 7-5 and 6-2 in one hour and 38 minutes.

The Monterrey tournament is a WTA 250 category tournament that distributes a purse of $235,000; it is played on the hard-surface courts of Club Sonoma.