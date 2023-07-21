Camila Osorio says goodbye to the Palermo Open

The Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio, said goodbye this Friday to the Palermo Open in Italy, after facing the Egyptian Mayar Sherif, who is ranked 38th in the world ranking. Sherif took the victory with a resounding score of 6-4 and 6-1, after one hour and 38 minutes of play.

The 21-year-old tennis player wasted four of the seven break options, while her rival was more effective with her serve and took advantage of these break options she had.

The match began unfavorably for the player from Cucutá, as she gave up her serve early on and only managed to win one of the first four games, which kept her in tow throughout the first set. Although she managed to save the first set point, she couldn’t avoid defeat on the second.

In the second set, Osorio found herself outmatched by her opponent, who broke her serve three times, thus ending her participation in the Sicilian tournament.

Mayar Sherif will now face the winner of the duel between the seventh seed, the American Emma Navarro, and the second favorite of the tournament, the Chinese Qinwen Zheng, in the semifinals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

