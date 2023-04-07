Home News Camila Parker will have a new title after the coronation of King Carlos III




The event will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen consort of the United Kingdom, Camila Parker, will have a new title after the coronation of King Carlos III.

This was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The announcement came after the palace posted an image on social media of the card that will be sent to the 2,000 guests to attend this important event for the British, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

In the invitation published on Instagram you can read “the coronation of Their Majesties King Carlos III and Queen Camila”, making King Carlos III’s dream come true for his wife to be crowned Queen of England.

