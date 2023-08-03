Home » Camila Zuluaga’s apologies after live error
Camila Zuluaga’s apologies after live error

Apologies from Camila Zuluaga:

After the program received a series of complaints and claims from the audience that rejected the way in which the number of drivers killed on the roads of Colombia is normalized, the journalist, in the broadcast of this August 3, went out to make a public apology.

“We have received many complaints that make us realize with all reason that we cannot normalize the deaths in Colombia. We have to become aware of what is happening on the roads and what is happening with security in Colombia,” he said.

Likewise, Zuluaga sent a message to the families who have had to experience violence in this regard, for which he expressed his condolences to the relatives of the drivers who have been victims while carrying out their work on the country’s roads.

“I want to apologize to all of you and to the families of those people who died due to the very delicate situation we are having in Colombia,” said the journalist.

