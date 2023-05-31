Camilo Lacouture will register as a candidate for the Governor of Cesar

Camilo Lacouture, president of the Assembly of Cesar, would have received the endorsement of the Conservative party to be a candidate for Governor of this department in the territorial elections on October 29, according to his most recent publication on social networks.

Read also: Cesarense deputy points out to the Petro government of being allied with “bandits”

“Today from the main headquarters and next to the general secretary of the Conservative Party, Adolfo Pineda, we formalize the registration as a candidate for the Governor of our department to continue complying with Cesar”, the deputy stated.

WILL YOU HAVE THE SUPPORT OF APE NECK?

In March of this year, Lacouture told EL PILÓN that he would meet with the president of the community, Efraín Cepeda, in the city of Barranquilla to discuss his aspiration and define support, but as of the closing of this edition, no confirmed if you got the credential.

Read: Camilo Lacouture in the hands of Efraín Cepeda for the endorsement of the Conservative Party

“Because of my career within the party, I think I won’t have any problem”, commented. Thus, there are those who ask if the representative and leader of the party in Cesar, Ape Cuello, would support this candidacy.