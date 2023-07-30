Camilo Quiroz formalized his candidacy for Mayor of Valledupar, in the Registry Office with the endorsement of Colombia Renaciente and with the endorsement of Fuerza de la Paz, marking a milestone in his political career and in the electoral panorama of this municipality.

During his speech, the candidate expressed that Valledupar needs to believe again, “that we hold hands and make a social pact, if things can be done differently, if one can be honest, if trust can be recovered, we must move Valledupar forward”.

His message of change and his vision for transformative management have resonated with citizens, generating a green euphoria that promises to take the city towards a new horizon.

“The time has come to govern differently!” It is the motto that Camilo Quiroz promotes from his government program, uniting citizens committed to positive transformation and collective well-being.

“We have inscribed a history to make Valledupar a different place that it deserves, here there are valuable people and that the territory has everything necessary to become a great emporium, hand in hand with each citizen we will achieve it. A redeemer or messiah will not arrive here, Valledupar needs a social pact and together we will manage to move the city forward, “said the municipal candidate.

