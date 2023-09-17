Camilo Quiroz Hinojosa undertakes significant tours through Valledupar

A coffee with the candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Camilo Quiroz Hinojosa, was shared this Friday by the inhabitants of the Iralcal neighborhood. With a wide welcome and acceptance, the residents of this sector established a close dialogue with the candidate, who after listening to his proposals for the municipality, understood that it is possible to implement real solutions for the community.

One of the main concerns that Camilo Quiroz addressed during his visit to the Iralcal neighborhood was the lack of public lighting in the park, a situation that has led to the place becoming a point for the consumption of psychoactive substances by youth. The candidate committed to optimizing the lighting of the sector and revitalizing this space, guaranteeing a safer environment for the youth and families of Valledupar.

Diana Méndez, a resident of the neighborhood, expressed her support for Camilo Quiroz, highlighting his youth, experience and preparation, as three fundamental qualities that the next mayor of Valledupar must have.

*Pescaito said Yes to Camilo Quiroz*

The day concluded with a vibrant meeting in Pescaito on the right bank of the Guatapurí River, where more than 100 people gathered to listen to Camilo Quiroz’s proposals for the city. One of the highlighted issues was the high costs of electricity from the Afinia company, where the candidate expressed his commitment to taking care of the Vallenatos’ pockets with his proposal to install 20,000 solar panels for 15,000 homes and 5,000 business establishments. trade.

Camilo Quiroz Hinojosa reaffirms himself as a solid and committed option to give everything for Valledupar. His focus on security with the modernization of the city with cutting-edge technology for effective surveillance, citizen participation network, as well as guaranteeing efficient public services, has gained the full support of various sectors of the city.

