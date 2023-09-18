Camilo Quiroz receives full receptivity in towns in the north of Valledupar

The candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Camilo Quiroz Hinojosa, toured the northern townships: Atánquez, Chemesquemena, Guatapurí and La Mina. In each of these places, he was received with a warm and enthusiastic welcome, which demonstrates the desire for change and attention in these communities, which feel forgotten by the leaders in power.

One of the most pressing problems affecting these towns is the lack of adequate medical care. Local health centers lack 24-hour doctors and the basic supplies necessary to deal with emergencies.

“It is time for us to stop suffering for the most basic things as a society, we need doctors who are available to care for the sick, because here are the health centers, the facilities, but where are the services?”, expressed the candidate.

In addition to addressing the issue of medical care, Quiroz highlighted the cultural and natural wealth of these towns. He spoke with admiration about the beautiful landscape and the ancient traditions that these communities possess. «These towns should be full of people, allowing the women who knit their backpacks to sell them. The source of the Guatapurí River is located here, in the heart of the Chemesquemena district, and we are not valuing this treasure,” he highlighted.

Camilo Quiroz’s commitment to Valledupar is reflected in his determination to address the needs of every corner of the city, including those that are often overlooked. His vision includes a focus on quality healthcare and promoting the cultural richness of Valledupar to foster the development of these communities.

