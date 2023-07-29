Home » Camilo Quiroz registered as a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar
On the morning of Saturday, July 29, Camilo Quiroz formalized his candidacy for Mayor of Valledupar at the Registrar’s Office with the endorsement of Colombia Renaciente and the endorsement of Fuerza de la Paz.

During his speech, Camilo expressed that Valledupar needs to believe again. “That we hold hands and make a social pact, if things can be done differently, if they can be honest, if trust can be recovered, we must move Valledupar forward,” he added.

“The time has come to govern differently!” It is the motto that Camilo Quiroz promotes from his government program. Today’s candidate was accompanied by folkloric groups, artists, singers, the city’s business union and his family, and made a significant walk from his grandparents’ house to the Registrar’s Office.

