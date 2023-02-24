By Political Writing.

The symbolism took over local politics this Thursday afternoon with Camilo Quiroz, who arrived at the headquarters of the National Registry of Civil Status accompanied by three devils, children, reciters and folkloric dances to register the group Pa’ lante Valledupar endorse his candidacy for mayor.

One of the members of the significant group of citizens told THE PYLON that the figures would represent that the candidate for the territorial elections of the next October 29 “It is not afraid to combat the vices of corruption, inexperience and improvisation that do not allow the public administration to be efficient.”

CHILDHOOD AND THE PROJECTION OF THE CITY

For his part, Quiroz Hinojosa assured that the presence of infants signifies the projection that, according to him, he needs the capital of Cesar so that in 30 or 40 yearsto citizenship do not follow “condemned” unemployment, informality, not being able to invest in higher education and a decent home.

“Valledupar must be reprogrammed. We have to think about how, through the ordering of the city, we make it difficult for crime to act, that we do not have marginalized territories, but that there is a compact growth, where work, commercial, professional and residential aspects can be combined in the same space ”, said the applicant 37 years.

Childhood was also part of the political symbolism. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

To combat the unemployment problem in the municipality, the opinion columnist also considers “It is not necessary to wait for companies to arrive, employment can be generated by training in the skills and services that companies around the world are demanding.”

PROFESSIONAL PROFILE

He vallenato lawyer he was director of Urban and Territorial Space of the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory. During the mandate of Juan Manuel Santos, he was part of the National Security Affairs and Peacebuilding team of the Ministry of Defense.

Furthermore, it is master in Government and Research and Political Science, specialist in Government, Management and Public Affairs. He is also an associate producer of the documentary Leyenda Viva, released in movie theaters in the country in the middle of the 2022.

SIGNIFICANT GROUP OF CITIZENS

The registration committee Pa’ lante Valledupar It is made up of Iván Hinojosa, from the productive and rural sector, the businessman Ciro Villazón and the lawyer Dickson Quiroz Torres, father of Camilo, known for being the founder of the newspaper EL PILÓN and the magazine Enfoque Vallenato.