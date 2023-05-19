Camilo Romero, chef graduated from Unicomfacauca, makes conscious cooking with a social sense – news

Environment is signature cuisine in Popayán.

The magazine Visión Comfacauca exalts ventures, such as that of the young chef Camilo Romero. From that institutional publication, La Campana took this interesting report.

Surroundings Local CuisineIt may sound like a typical Popayán food offer. Although this restaurant uses products such as carantanta, ají de maní, pipián, ullucos, its gastronomic concept is different. Local cuisine with a social sense, as its manager and chef, Camilo Romero, says, means that the ingredients come from the outskirts of the city, from its sidewalks, cultivated in a healthy way by peasants who are their allies.

Visión Comfacauca entered this particular restaurant “Entorno Cocina Local”, which was born two years ago, in the El Recuerdo neighborhood, in Popayán, where they work with different techniques, they are signature dishes.

Camilo Romero, is a graduate of the Unicomfacauca gastronomy program, he is 28 years old, he is a native of Ipiales, Nariño, of a mother from Nariño and father from Popayán, where the now famous chef arrived as a baby.

He says that Unicomfacauca gave him the fundamental bases to go out and face the world of large and renowned kitchens. He had the opportunity to do his internship at the renowned El Cielo restaurant in Medellín, and his university supported him, so it was easy to enter that gastronomic world. El Cielo inspired him to respect the product and create the identity from the technique.

After graduating from Unicomfacauca, he worked at the Terra Inca and Oveja Negra restaurants in Popayán. Later in Armenia. From there he went to Mexico, to a very creative kitchen in Tulum, Riviera Maya, where he cooked and learned a lot, opened up new perspectives, reinforced respect for the product, love for identity, to have a greater sense of belonging for what our. “Mexicans have a big advantage in that, in Colombia we take customs from other places, we do not give them the value that our products have.”

Chef Camilo Romero, manager of the Entorno Cocina Local restaurant.

How was the Local Kitchen Environment born?

C.R. With the support of my family. My parents took out a loan and they told me “do it”. This restaurant belonged to a Spaniard, we worked for 10 months with the same name, we bought the setup from him. In March we celebrated two years with this business. Six people are linked. I like working with young people, not because I don’t believe in experience, but because when I recently graduated it was difficult to find a job, because I had no experience, so you have to give them the opportunity. The chef is a graduate of the Seine, two assistants left Unicomfacauca, where an intern comes from. I have tried to be close to the university, to which I owe a lot, even at this moment I am a teacher.

Who are Entono’s allies or rural suppliers?

C.R. I have allies like Greenfish, an aquaponic garden that is lucky for an environment of herbs, lettuce, arugula, microgreens, which are the sprouts or shoots of different plants. In the village of El Cabuyo, Angélica and Víctor provide him with Greek yogurt, and from the milk whey they produce fertilizers. Salvatore and Paolo, Italians who have been in Popayán for 20 years, make European cheeses in the village of Punta Larga. Pacific Lamar brings us fish, tuna and shrimp from Guapi. From distant villages they provide us with edible flowers, such as violets, pansies, marigolds, elderflowers, carnations, organic vegetables, fruits, a variety of products that this restaurant has weekly. We buy the chontaduro from the producers who arrive from El Tambo, to the gallery in the Bolívar neighborhood.

Which suppliers do you work with and what is your relationship with them?

C.R. I like to meet the supplier, visit him, see what conditions he works in, because in a certain way we can help, not only by buying the product, but by providing some knowledge for his processes that can benefit him.

Is the environment author’s cuisine?

C.R. Yes. We work under different techniques; For example, to make the chocolate cake we base ourselves on au chocolat, a classic of French confectionery, but we make it under our concept, with local products, with chocolate from the region, sometimes we get cocoa from Chigorodó, Antioquia, project that supports 150 cocoa-growing families that benefit from the transformation of a production plant that one of my colleagues has in Medellín.

What dishes do you offer that are not found in Popayan?

C.R. Everything we offer is different. For example, our roast beef is served with Malvazeña potato gnocchi, it has arugula pesto, from the hydroponic garden, Parmesan cheese made in Popayán by Italians, baby vegetables with mushrooms from Silvia, Cherry tomatoes from one of the villages. We decorate the plate with microgreen.

With typical products, what does the menu have?

C.R. In homage to the pipián tamale we make a pressed pork, which remains like an ingot of meat, accompanied by creamy pipián puree, with leaves from the hydroponic garden. Also kale leaves, varnished with peanut chili. Another accompaniment is a crispy ulluco, we laminate it, it goes with meat covered in glaze with Queen Claudia. We use the carantanta to dress the crab croquettes with Pacific sofrito or the black pudding croquettes with pineapple chili.

José Muñoz, cook; Cristian Franco, head chef and Camilo Romero, manager of Local Kitchen Environment.

What do you offer for vegetarians and vegans?

C.R. A brioche bread with sautéed zucchini, Morbier cheese, with smoked tomato jam and a Mix of green leaves.

For vegans, a carpaccio with baked watermelon, which we then slice; the texture and color of the watermelon remain as if it were meat. It is accompanied by chopped mango biche, slices of paris mushrooms, fresh sprouts, truffled oil, drops of chili oil, hydrated mustard that resembles caviar.

invitation to chefs

Camilo Romero usually invites other chefs to his kitchen to prepare his dishes, as did Sebastián Bedoya, owner of the La Monferrina restaurant in Bogotá, specializing in Italian food. The Peruvian chef Adolfo Cavalie, from the Malva restaurant in Bogotá, has also been there. Last Easter he was the guest of Medellín Yeison Mora, from the Idílico restaurant, winner of the Bogotá award, Madrid Fusión, as a revelation chef.

In short, the list of references that this chef has is important. He wants them to come to Popayán, to get to know the kitchens and the producers. Coming soon will be Juan Ruano, from Pasto, from the El Migrante restaurant; John Zárate, from Sambombi in Medellín; Jaime Torregoza, from Humo Negro, Bogotá. He looks for chefs to come from Mexico, friends of his.