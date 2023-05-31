Camilo Romero, Pact candidate for Governor of Valle?

They are insisting on the Colombian ambassador in Argentina, Camilo Romero, to be a candidate for the Governor of Valle del Cauca…

The insistent proposals reach Buenos Aires through leaders of the Historical Pact and also of the Green Alliance, who believe that Romero could bring together the left and the center and compete with real options for the first position in the department, since the candidates who uncovered so far in these sectors are not exciting.

Those who are after Camilo Romero have already made the inquiries and assure that his position in Buenos Aires does not generate any inability for him to aspire to popularly elected positions in Colombia.

In addition, since Romero completed his professional studies in Cali, he has a way to certify that he lived in Valle del Cauca for the time required to be a candidate for Governor.

Also in Bogota

However, this is not the only electoral proposal that the Colombian ambassador in Argentina has…

Romero was also proposed to run to compete for the candidacy of the Historical Pact for Mayor of Bogotá.

As will be remembered, Romero was a senator of the Republic, governor of Nariño -his department, he was born in Ipiales- and participated as a presidential candidate in the Historical Pact consultation in March 2022.

Although Romero has not publicly referred to his possible candidacy for Governor of Valle and up to now has not responded to Graffiti’s questions on the subject, a high-fidelity source assured the author of this column that the ambassador is familiar with idea.

In less than a month, on June 29, the registration of candidates will open and will close on July 29. That is the term that Camilo Romero has to define.

