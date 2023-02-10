“We didn’t sell ourselves, we gave ourselves away”, is the title with which Camilo Sánchez and Camilo Pardo return for a new season of Fucks News, a satirical newscast that has taken them all over Colombia.

Camilo ‘the magician’ has already shared some previews of what will be the first chapter of Fucks News in 2023, which was sold out.

From the outset, it could be said that the comedians from the Internet program Con Ánimo de Offender will not skimp on humor, being willing to receive all kinds of criticism for their jokes and auctions.