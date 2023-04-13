The Korn Ferry Tour calendar returns this week with the Veritex Bank Championship, in Arlinton (Texas, United States) and with the participation of Colombian Camilo Villegas.

It will be the fourth presence of the Antioquian in the development circuit of the PGA Tour in which he has accumulated two cuts made and one missed. In fact, he comes from a Top-25 in the Astara Chile Classic that made him move up in the Points List.

Precisely, after said event in Santiago de Chile, he reached the 107th position of the Korn Ferry and hopes to be able to add more units at the Texas Rangers Golf Club to get closer to the area that awards PGA memberships for the following season: the Top-30.

Now, in his course in the maximum American circuit he has played seven tournaments with three cuts achieved and his best performance was in the Puerto Rico Open occupying box 48. For now he advances in position 216 of the FedEx Cup when his goal is the Top-125.

The prize pool at the Texas Rangers Golf Club will be one million dollars. The course is par-72 with 7,010 yards in length and the reigning champion is the American Tyson Alexander, who already competes in the PGA.

Meanwhile, the Lotte Championship, on the LPGA Tour, reaches its 11th edition, and will be played for the second time at the Hoakalei Country Club, in the paradisiacal Ewa Beach in Oahu, Hawaii, where María José Uribe and Valery Plata from Santander will be present. .

The two players have played one event on the Epson Tour and two on the LPGA Tour this season, with Valery making the cut on the first circuit, and ‘Mariajo’ doing the same at the DIO Implant LA Open two weeks ago.

Thus, Uribe took the first step to maintain his membership of the LPGA Tour, ranking 187th in the Race to the CME Globe, while Plata still has no points in this classification, but there is time to achieve it and Hawaii could be the destination to start adding.

The Lotte Championship debuted in 2012 and reaches its 11th edition this year. In the past, the tournament was played at the Ko Olina Golf Club (2012-2019) and the Kapolei Golf Club (2021), always on Hawaiian land (the 2020 edition was canceled due to Covid-19).

For the second time, the tournament will be held at the Hoakalei Country Club, a 6,303-yard, par-72 course designed by former world number one and four-time major winner Ernie Els. The club opened in 2009, in a former sugar plantation.

Four rounds of 18 holes will be played, starting on Thursday, with a prize pool of 2 million dollars, of which the winner will receive a check for 300,000; plus 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

On the other hand, the Country Club of Armenia is prepared for the II Parade of the 2023 Mid-Amateur National Tour, the 17th edition of the most important amateur circuit in the region, with a full capacity and great players in its five categories.

After the success of the First Parade at the La Macarena Headquarters of the El Rodeo Country Club, where the winner was Julián Colmenares (Tennis Golf) in first, the actions are transferred to the Quindiana capital.

Among the prominent names are Juan Alejandro Ángel (CC Pereira), Juan Camilo Giraldo (Tennis Golf), Sebastián Sarmiento (El Rodeo), Juan Camilo Malagón (Los Lagartos), Jorge Corchuelo (Lagos de Caujaral), Édgar Andrés Gómez ( CC Bucaramanga), Santiago Cruz (CC Armenia), Alejandro Díaz (Serrezuela), among others, on the first class side.