NATIONALS (Special Envoy) The Highway Patrol announces strict controls in the week between April 2 and 9, with the aim of guaranteeing road safety on the country’s national routes.

To this end, preventive inspections will be carried out on drivers regarding the possession of enabling documents, speed control, breathalyzer testing, light verification, seat belt implementation, as well as improper overtaking.

For this operation, 502 national inspectors will be mobilized, who will have their proper identification, reflective vests, flashlights, stamps, electronic ticket and records on punishable acts.

Likewise, there will be 131 means of mobility, among which will be patrol trucks, cars, motorcycles, platform trucks and buses of this institution under the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC).

In addition, the agents will have breathalyzers, radars, electronic fines and cameras, in addition to the necessary signs to be implemented at the control barriers.

Motorists are urged to have up-to-date documentation, respect current traffic regulations, in order to avoid inconveniences.

