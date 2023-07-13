Campaign for presidential candidates begins this Thursday

CNE) resolved this Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to extend the electoral campaign for the extraordinary presidential elections on August 20 by more than a month.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) resolved this Wednesday, July 12, 2023 extend the electoral campaign by more than a month for the extraordinary presidential elections on August 20, whose period will run from July 13 to August 17.

Initially, the CNE had set a campaign period between August 8 and August 17but at the request of the political groups immersed in the process and to promote a greater knowledge of the citizens of the government plans of the applicants, the plenary session of the body resolved to extend said term.

With three votes in favor and two abstentions, the plenary session of the CNE updated the “Electoral Calendar and the Operational Plan for Early Elections” and extended the campaign period to 36 days, which in principle was just nine days.

The decision was also due to the fact that the Electoral Dispute Tribunal (TCE) certified the registration of the eight presidential candidates.

The CNE clarified that the electoral campaign to designate the members of the National Assembly (Parliament) will continue between August 8 and 17.

The upcoming presidential and legislative elections respond to a decision by the current president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, who last May invoked the constitutional mechanism known as “cross death”, by which he dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament), shortened its term and convened to early elections.

The winner of the presidential elections on August 20 will complete the 2021-2025 period that corresponded to Lasso, but which was cut by the ruler at a time when Parliament, with an opposition majority, was preparing to debate and vote on his dismissal in a political trial in which he was accused of embezzlement (embezzlement), something that he rejects.

The electoral authority has already qualified the presidential candidacies of the leftist and environmentalist Yaku Pérez, of the former legislator Luisa González (of the Citizen Revolution movement led by former President Rafael Correa) and of the former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner.

Also security specialist Jan Topic, journalist and former legislator Fernando Villavicencio, businessman Xavier Hervas, former legislator Daniel Noboa (son of banana magnate Álvaro Noboa) and independent lawyer Bolívar Armijos. EFE

