Home » Campaign seeks that the plains do not feed the Tití monkeys – news
News

Campaign seeks that the plains do not feed the Tití monkeys – news

by admin
Campaign seeks that the plains do not feed the Tití monkeys – news

Through awareness days that strengthen environmental education and citizen awareness of the residents of the Amarilo sector and the community in general, Cormacarena seeks to prevent them from continuing to feed the marmosets that inhabit the nearby forests, nor to manipulate them since they are carriers of the rabies virus.

The Environmental Authority has been developing awareness strategies together with the Environmental Police, the National Army, the Manos Blancas por los Monos Foundation and the Hacienda Rosablaca Association, providing educational talks so that people understand that feeding this species generates human dependency, which it alters their biological functions and their diet.

Some inappropriate practices that affect primates on a daily basis, is the consumption of fruits such as bananas that raise their potassium and insulin levels, causing kidney damage and their health in general, likewise, the packaging also harms them, since these are animals They are omnivorous and feed on bird eggs, leaves, seeds, insects, fruits and plants.

In this way, a call is made to the public not to continue feeding the species and avoid being fined, also not to handle them since they are carriers of the rabies virus and can transmit it through a bite, scratch or saliva, generating serious effects on people’s health.

Likewise, you are invited to call the hotline 3214820327 to attend to any case that affects the wildlife of Meta, contributing to its conservation and the proper functioning of the ecosystem.

Source: Cormacarena

See also  In the midst of fighting with the ELN in Arauca, the Army found an illegal weapons deposit – news

You may also like

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

They ask for prison for a man who...

Changsha has become a popular destination for cultural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy