Campaign seeks that the plains do not feed the Tití monkeys – news

Through awareness days that strengthen environmental education and citizen awareness of the residents of the Amarilo sector and the community in general, Cormacarena seeks to prevent them from continuing to feed the marmosets that inhabit the nearby forests, nor to manipulate them since they are carriers of the rabies virus.

The Environmental Authority has been developing awareness strategies together with the Environmental Police, the National Army, the Manos Blancas por los Monos Foundation and the Hacienda Rosablaca Association, providing educational talks so that people understand that feeding this species generates human dependency, which it alters their biological functions and their diet.

Some inappropriate practices that affect primates on a daily basis, is the consumption of fruits such as bananas that raise their potassium and insulin levels, causing kidney damage and their health in general, likewise, the packaging also harms them, since these are animals They are omnivorous and feed on bird eggs, leaves, seeds, insects, fruits and plants.

In this way, a call is made to the public not to continue feeding the species and avoid being fined, also not to handle them since they are carriers of the rabies virus and can transmit it through a bite, scratch or saliva, generating serious effects on people’s health.

Likewise, you are invited to call the hotline 3214820327 to attend to any case that affects the wildlife of Meta, contributing to its conservation and the proper functioning of the ecosystem.

Source: Cormacarena

