Home » Campaign to eradicate child labor
News

Campaign to eradicate child labor

by admin
Campaign to eradicate child labor

The family committed to the healthy upbringing of children allows human beings to contribute to the development of a country and the world in general, since they are safe, empowered, calm beings who, when they grow up, want to add to the growth processes of society.

“True changes and transformations are generated from the family, from the patterns of upbringing and behavior we will have human beings much more committed to society in general, definitely when we work from there we think that we have a much better society in a few years ” Elizabeth Diosa, Secretary of Women, Family and Social Development.

For this reason, Elizabeth Diosa has planned, within the family programming, to commemorate “The World Day against Child Labor” with a discussion that will take place in the auditorium of the Departmental Police. In this dialogue meeting, the realities that afflict not only Risaralda, but the country in general regarding the forced labor of children will be put on the table.

The different institutions that are part of the different care routes in the protection of the rights of boys and girls in the department participated in the event in the company of Family Welfare, the National Police and the Ombudsman’s Office.

In the campaign that the Secretariat for Women, Family and Social Development is beginning to implement in coordination with other entities committed to advancing the eradication of the violation of the rights of children in the department.

Boys and girls can carry out activities inside their homes, if as a family there is a family business they can also participate in it with tasks assigned to them, regarding this point, it is emphasized that minors can carry out certain types of of activities as long as these activities are carried out through love, teaching and that minors take it as part of the game, because through play boys and girls learn much better.

See also  Jagua: plant used by the Embera to paint their skin

Emprendekids is a company with which they have an agreement that opens a space for child entrepreneurs, allowing these boys and girls to begin to make their dreams as entrepreneurs come true.

You may also like

Panzerfaust found in Erfurt – extensive barriers

Beijing responds to Yellen: “The IMF is not...

Guillermo Lasso delivers 2 Health Centers in Machala

Rescue operation after boat accident continues – DW...

Thanks to security cameras, they recovered a stolen...

They steal a car, kidnap the driver and...

Stefanie Giesinger is the new brand ambassador for...

With applause: this is how Gustavo Petro was...

How are we Ecuadorians going to vote? –...

The Department of Defense and the Disaster Reduction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy