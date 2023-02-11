President Gustavo Petro described the suspension of the Director of the Special Assets Society (SAE), Daniel Rojas, by a control body as a “first bell” to prevent the reforms of the Government of Change from being carried out.

The President referred to the issue during the delivery to 52 peasant families of 243 hectares of land, corresponding to the El Romero and El Principio properties, which were in the hands of the SAE.

In his speech, the President stressed that, for some time, a corrupt sector of the political class appropriated the assets of the mafia, until this government arrived and said: “Enough, stop the robbery.”

He indicated that in his administration there are some “red line officials”, to whom the corrupt offer two alternatives: “Either they kneel and receive the ticket and lend the State to corruption, or they are killed.”

“Those red lines are a few officials that I have tried to choose with the greatest care, so that they are not afraid of the threat of death, nor do they allow themselves to kneel, selling themselves for drug money,” he said.

He considered that it is not easy to find these people, who risk their lives and those of their families.

And he added, straight away: “In the case of SAE, I chose Daniel. And look at the result: within a few weeks of possession of it, an investigative body appears, which never ever did the investigation of the enormous theft of seized mafia assets, by the politicians in power ”.

“And, on the other hand, when we began to hand over the estates of those mafiosi to the poor town, the peasant town, the town that was flooded at that time, then it did start a brand new investigation and suspend the Director of the entity,” the President stressed. Petro.

And he asked: “Is that justice? What are we seeing before us in this fact alone? It’s the first bell, barely; it’s the first step they’ve taken to try to keep us from doing what we promised in the public square, and so 11.5 million powerful voters, men and women and young and old” decided it was time to make the change in Colombia.

In this sense, the Head of State stated that in his Government the changes will be profound and the people must take to the streets to defend them and to ensure that the pacts are fulfilled.

Delivery of land in San Benito Abad

It should be noted that during his visit this Saturday to the municipality of San Benito Abad, in the department of Sucre, the Head of State delivered a total of 243 hectares of land to 52 peasant families, corresponding to the El Romero and El Principio properties, that were in the possession of the Special Assets Company (SAE).

A citrus and cashew planting project will be carried out on these properties, as well as an environmental intervention to recover this sector affected by mining activities.

The act led today in San Benito Abad by President Petro is part of a series of deliveries of land by the SAE, which took place on February 9, 10 and 11 in the municipalities of Sampués, San Marcos and San Benito Abad, in Sucre.

In this sense, through its ‘Lands for Total Peace’ strategy, the SAE – with the support of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation – handed over the rights of use of five properties in total to benefit women heads of households, affected by the winter wave, indigenous communities, women artisans and peasant families.

In Sampués, he delivered two properties: Bendición de Dios, with 77 hectares, to 25 peasant families. And La Esperanza, with 12 hectares, to 50 vulnerable women.

Likewise, in San Marcos, it handed over the 170-hectare El Paraíso property to 40 peasant families.

The productive projects that will be based on these properties seek to contribute to the popular economy and agri-food sovereignty.