The ground uplift recorded since January 2022 is 16 with an increase in the strain rate in November 2022.

The soil uplift detected in the Campi Flegrei it has reached one meter from January of 2011 until today. The data was reported in the weekly Bulletin of volcanic surveillance of Campi Flegrei made known by the Vesuvius Observatory, the Neapolitan headquarters of INGV. The uplift was detected by the GNSS station of Rione Terra, an area that represents the first residential nucleus of Pozzuoli. In the latest bulletin, which refers to the week of March 13 to 19, the uplift figure reported is about 100 centimeters starting from January 2011, of which about 16 centimeters from January 2022.

The Campi Flegrei have risen by 1 meter since 2011

In the period of November 2022, together with a increase in earthquakes, an increase in deformation was recorded. The average value of the uplift rate in the area of ​​maximum deformation was about 15 millimeters per month, followed by a reduction in December and a new uplift in January 2023 with an average trend returning to the typical November values. In the week between 13 and 19 March in the Campi Flegrei area 25 tremors with a magnitude above zero were recorded; the most powerful, of magnitude 2.8, was recorded at 11.40 pm on 13 March with its epicenter in the Pisciarelli area, between the areas of Naples and Pozzuoli.