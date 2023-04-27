Campidoglio launches Roma Live event portal — idealista/news

An online compass to orient yourself among the shows, events and exhibitions that the capital offers every day. From today the municipal site dedicated to Tourism (www.turismoroma.it) is enriched by the portal “Roma live” in which Romans and tourists will be able to update in real time on the cultural offer, music and sporting events in the city, with calendars and interactive maps to find out how and where to take advantage of all the opportunities.

The portal, with over 800 appointments already online, was presented in Campidoglio by the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, with the councilors for Sport and Major Events Alessandro Onorato and for Culture, Miguel Gotor. Also present in the room were Vito Cozzoli, president of Sport&Salute, Lorenzo Tagliavanti, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Giuseppe Roscioli, president of Federalberghi Rome.

“Tourism must no longer be casual, it must become scientific – explained the councilor Onorato – and for this we have put into the system what was between operators, so that people return to Rome”. “After Covid there is an extraordinary recovery of tourism in Rome – underlined the councilor for Culture Gotor -. It is a question of riding a wave that exists and which in perspective has exceptional appointments, one the Jubilee and then the Expo challenge”. “All together we can do even more – concluded the mayor Gualtieri -: a leap forward from the point of view of quality, with a great pact between the administrative, productive and cultural forces”.

The Capitoline councilor dem Mariano Angelucci, president of the Capitoline Tourism commission, was enthusiastic about the portal, because “it also meets the demand for a consultation and programming tool that comes from the tour operators of our city. I thank the mayor Gualtieri, the councilor for Sport and Major events Onorato, the Councilor for Culture Gotor, all the majority who are working with great commitment to finally give the Capital an international perspective that looks to the next major events such as the Jubilee and Expo”, he concludes.