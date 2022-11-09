14 new regulations in 8 departments mentioned that camping Ctrip’s camping product transaction volume in the third quarter increased by more than 1 times from the previous quarterFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Yang Yuhong) On November 7, the “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) jointly formulated by the General Administration of Sports, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) was officially released. . There are 14 references to “camping” in the “Planning”, which clearly proposes to optimize the supply of camping products, encourage the opening of country parks to provide camping services, and build more camping bases in urban suburbs and rural areas to meet the needs of the masses for camping nearby.

Caption: Camping is popular among tourists. Photo courtesy of interviewees

Since the beginning of this year, the camping business has become a major “top stream” in the outdoor leisure tourism market, and has shown strong growth momentum at both ends of supply and demand. According to Ctrip data, in the first three quarters of this year, the transaction volume of camping products on the Ctrip platform maintained growth for three consecutive quarters. Among them, in the third quarter of this year, the transaction volume of Ctrip’s camping products more than doubled from the second quarter. As of November 7, camping orders in Shanghai in 2022 increased by 383% compared with the same period last year.

At present, the camping products on the Ctrip platform have covered a total of 152 cities in China. In addition to the first-tier cities, the camping products on the Ctrip platform are also accelerating penetration in more cities. According to data from the Ctrip platform, the top ten cities in the number of newly signed campsites in 2022 are: Guangzhou, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Huizhou, Chengdu, Kunming, Shenzhen, Qingyuan, and Huzhou.

While continuing to expand product coverage, Ctrip is also continuing to enhance the product strength of camping. According to the person in charge of Ctrip Camping, before a campsite goes online, Ctrip must strictly screen its qualifications, in order to filter out safe and low-quality camps that do not comply with the regulations. At the same time, all the camps online will be comprehensively evaluated according to camp safety, supporting settings, service ratio, tent density, activity richness, etc., so that users can quickly find reliable products on the Ctrip platform and save travel worries.

It is worth noting that Ctrip also combines the advantages of a one-stop travel service provider to launch a “camping +” model with a diversified product portfolio, including “camping + play”, “camping + parent-child”, “camping + scenic spots”, “camping + hot springs”. “Camping + team building” and other products enrich the user’s camping experience.

Since the beginning of this year, the camping travel orders on the Ctrip platform have increased by more than 30 times year-on-year. Among them, local orders accounted for 63%, and peripheral orders accounted for 24%. The per capita camping consumption was 1,027 yuan, an increase of more than 10% year-on-year. From the perspective of orders, the top ten popular camping destinations in 2022 are Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shenzhen, Yingde, Huizhou, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Deqing, and Foshan.

Zhang Zhining, deputy director of the Strategic Research Center of Ctrip Research Institute, believes that the release of the “Planning” will have three positive impacts on domestic camping tourism. First, with city outings and surrounding tour scenes as the core, the coverage of camping products will be further expanded. The construction of camping bases and the improvement of related supporting facilities will promote the accelerated development of camping tourism to “exquisite camping”; second, with camping products as the core , to build a “camping +” outdoor leisure tourism product system, and camping tourism will accelerate its development towards “experience is king”; third, with user needs as the core, the camping industry chain will usher in iterative upgrades, and camping will move towards “quality and standardization” , industrialization” accelerated development.