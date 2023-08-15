Camping National University enters into a new beach scandal line

Electronic flag – Rabat

The National University of Camping held the local authorities responsible for the new beach scandal in which the president of a sports association “sexually assaulted” a child who was attending a “summer camp” in the city.

In a statement, the university clarified that the responsibility of the local authorities lies in allowing the children and those concerned to move from one city to another or to the settlement point and to crowd them into an apartment, without investigating and researching the legal and educational aspects related to the protection of these children and victims.

In its statement, the university also held responsibility for the families who committed their children and registered their children on this “journey” without taking notice and investigating the legal, educational and material conditions of their organization.

She stressed that the matter is not related to a “camp” according to what is stipulated in the decree related to the organization of camping centers affiliated with the government authority in charge of youth, considering that what the concerned has done is a disguised kidnapping and luring of minors under the banner of a “journey”, to tamper with children, desecrate them and assault them.

And the National University for Camping called for a stricter punishment for the perpetrator of this serious crime, so that it would be an example for all those who tamper with children, and in a way that guarantees all the rights of the victims, especially children who are subjected to such heinous criminal acts.

It should be noted that the security services in El Jadida opened a judicial investigation last Saturday, in order to determine the criminal acts attributed to a 57-year-old person suspected of involvement in the case of indecent assault of a minor child.

The aforementioned authorities received a complaint from the family of a minor child, in which the suspect, who runs a private sports association, attributes to the suspect, exposing her nine-year-old son to indecent assault, while taking him on a sports trip to a beach on the outskirts of the city of El Jadida.

The suspect was kept under theoretical guard, against the background of the judicial investigation that is being conducted under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution to reveal all the criminal acts attributed to him.

As well as verifying what was reported of slander in the contents and video recordings that were published regarding this case.

