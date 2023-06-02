Campo di Giove, memorial park for the 1st World War fallen – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAMPO DI GIOVE, JUNE 02 – The memorial park dedicated to the fallen of the First World War was inaugurated this morning near the Church of Sant’Eustachio in Campo Di Giove. An initiative that traces the history of Campo di Giove which already in 1921 had dedicated that part of the town to the victims of the Great War by placing a wooden effigy and a tree in the avenue for each fallen victim. During the Second World War the effigies were destroyed by the Nazis but their memory has remained alive in the memory of many villagers who have handed it down to the present day.



“Today the Parco della Rimembranza wanted by our ancestors returns to Campo di Giove with metal plaques bearing the names of the fallen as a perennial testimony of the sacrifice made by fellow villagers during the war in the name of freedom and the values ​​of the homeland”, commented the municipal administration. (HANDLE).

