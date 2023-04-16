Camps in the markets from Iftar to Suhoor for citizens to shop

Web Desk: Citizens of Peshawar camped in the markets from Iftar to Suhoor for Eid shopping, when the rush increased due to the shopping in the markets, the shopkeepers also started robbing the citizens with both hands, Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching. But in the markets of the provincial capital, Peshawar, there is a rush of people and shopping is done from Iftar to Suhoor. People from the suburbs and villages of Peshawar are heading to Peshawar immediately after Iftar, while the citizens of Peshawar stay late at night.

Along with their families, they are going to the markets for shopping. The markets of Jhanda Bazaar, Karimpura, Shaheen Bazaar, Meena Bazaar, Kochi Bazaar, Saddar and University Road remain open till dawn, but the shopkeepers have sold different types of clothes, shoes and other items. The prices have been increased by themselves due to which people have to face a lot of problems

According to the citizens, the prices have been increased by the shopkeepers, while the shopkeepers have made it clear that high quality goods cannot be provided at a low price. Citizens say that they are forced to do Eid shopping to fulfill the wishes of children and are looking for cheap items.