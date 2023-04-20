Campus tragedy!College students of Shandong University of Science and Technology stabbed people with a knife at will, 1 dead and 6 injured. Armed police stood guard with live ammunition at the school gate | Shandong University of Science and Technology

On the afternoon of April 19, a man at Shandong University of Science and Technology stabbed people randomly with a knife, killing one person and injuring six others, including an international student. A student who knew the school revealed that a student who was suspended from the school was refused to return to school, so he went to the school with a knife to take revenge. At present, the school has stepped up its security, and there are armed police standing guard at the north gate where the incident occurred.

According to the CCP’s official media, at about 17:00 on April 19, a case of stabbing people with a knife occurred on the sidewalk outside the north gate of Shandong University of Science and Technology (Qingdao Campus), resulting in seven people being injured. The patient is not life-threatening. At present, the suspect Fu Moumou has been arrested on the spot, and the case is under further investigation.

The news #山东科技大学# appeared on Weibo’s hot search, and the school’s informed students posted a post, revealing that the perpetrator was suspended from school due to mental problems, and wanted to return to school but was rejected:

“The suspect in today’s incident at Beimen is a student of the 19th grade undergraduate of the School of Materials Science and Technology. He was suspended for two years because of mental problems. When the semester started this year, he applied to our School of Materials Science and Technology for resumption of studies. However, after some evaluations by the psychiatric department of the mental hospital, he judged that he did not have the conditions to return to school, so he was not allowed to return to school.”

A student who knew the matter reported that the student had threatened the teacher, and now he took a knife to the school to retaliate:

“Then he became restless around the Ching Ming holiday, harassing or threatening all the teachers in our School of Materials with text messages, and then nothing happened after that. Then until now, this happened today. According to the information so far, he came alone. Without the rumored mother coming with him, he is now under control and locked up in the Public Security Bureau. Right now, we are doing our best to rescue the injured. There are four wounded in total. , including an international student.”

A student who knew the situation also said that there are now a lot of police cars patrolling the campus, and Beimen’er has also strengthened guards, including armed police who are on duty with real guns and live ammunition.

This sudden incident has attracted widespread attention, and netizens have asked what happened:

Videos posted by netizens showed that many people who were stabbed were sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Netizens posted on Weibo, revealing more information:

“Someone stabbed someone at the north gate of the school, and there was an old man who was more serious. It seems that the man has been caught, and my friend took pictures at the scene.”

“From some scattered videos, it can be seen that more than one person was injured, and someone was seriously injured and fell to the ground. There should be an international student next to him saying ‘someone hit me with a knife’…”

“Let’s put it this way, one can’t move right away, one can walk away covered in blood, and the others are slightly injured.”

“One left, one is in ICU, and the other two are pretty passable.”

“That old man is very miserable. He was stabbed by a mental patient with a screwdriver when he ran to work out at night…”

Many netizens are worried about the current state of society:

“It’s not just these two days. In the past few months, there have been dozens of hot searches on the case of stabbing someone with a knife.”

“Before this, someone had predicted that Fu would retaliate against the society. Why didn’t he inform the police in advance?”

“People watching the news in the past two days are anxious. I don’t know why many people are so hostile. They feel sad for some people who have passed away. Sigh.”

“Now that the economy is in a downturn, it feels like society is a little turbulent.”

“Under the pressure cooker, accidents will happen sooner or later. Three years of the epidemic, how many people have gone bankrupt and have mental illnesses, and they can make the two-legged sheep anxious, amazing!”

“??? What’s going on in this society now? It’s hitting people with a car, beating people, beating people in the street, and the underworld… ​”

