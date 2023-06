FECOFA” />

The Leopards of the DRC have indeed arrived this Saturday, June 17 in Franceville, the day before their meeting with the Panthers of Gabon as part of the 5th day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers.

The Leopards are installed in a hotel located 15 minutes from the international airport of Franceville, announces the communication service of the Congolese Federation of Football Association (FECOFA).

