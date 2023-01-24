New Year’s money originated in the Han Dynasty and is a traditional custom during the Spring Festival. The elders give lucky money to the younger generation to imply peace and prosperity.

Article 657 of the Civil Code of my country stipulates that giving lucky money to children is a gift act in law. When the child or his guardian expresses acceptance and the money is transferred,The ownership of the lucky money belongs to the child.

Since the New Year’s money belongs to the children, can they use it freely? Such as large amount of game recharge, tipping and other behaviors.

According to the Civil Code, minors over the age of eight are persons with limited capacity for civil conduct, and their civil legal acts are represented by their legal representatives or with the consent and ratification of their legal representatives; however, they can independently implement civil juristic acts purely for profit or Civil legal acts appropriate to their age and intelligence. Minors under the age of eight are persons without capacity for civil conduct, and shall be represented by their legal representatives in performing civil juristic acts.

Haidian Court Network Science Popularization said: That is to say,Although the New Year’s money belongs to the children, whether they can control it at will depends on the specific situation.：

If it is a minor under the age of eight, it shall be under the control of its parents;

If a minor has reached the age of eight, he may purchase some stationery, toys, food, etc., and conduct civil legal acts corresponding to his age and intelligence, butParental consent or ratification is required for purchases of large items or large-value game recharges and rewards.