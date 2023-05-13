Can Erdogan lose power in Turkey in Sunday’s elections?

Turkey is holding decisive parliamentary and presidential elections this Sunday that could end two decades in power for the president, the Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

These are the keys to an electoral appointment whose result may also influence Turkey’s relations with the European Union and its role as a regional player.

WHAT IS VOTING?

Both the Parliament, with 600 seats, and the position of president, who is also the head of the Executive with broad powers, are renewed, to the point of being able to govern practically outside of the Legislative.

WHAT IS DECIDED?

Two visions compete for power: that of Erdogan, determined to turn Turkey into a great Islamic power, and that of an opposition alliance that promises to democratize the country and bring it closer to the West.

Erdogan assures that Turkey’s “survival” depends on its victory and the opposition considers that these elections are “the last exit” on a path that leads to dictatorship.

WHO DOES IT VOTE FOR?

Erdogan is running for re-election and leads an alliance of parties headed by his Islamist AKP, which has ruled the country for 20 years.

His rival in the presidential elections is Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, head of the social democratic CHP party, backed by five other parties, including nationalists and Islamists.

The pro-Kurdish left party HDP also supports Kiliçdaroglu. The third presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan, will get 3-4% of the vote and the fourth, Muharrem Ince, has withdrawn.

WHO WILL WIN?

The polls predict a victory for Kiliçdaroglu in this first round of the presidential elections, but he could not have an absolute majority that would prevent a second round in two weeks between the two most voted candidates.

For the parliamentarians, it is not expected that neither the Erdogan bloc nor the opponent will have an absolute majority, so the role of the HDP will be decisive.

WOULD ERDOGAN ACCEPT A DEFEAT?

Erdogan has come to equate eventual defeat with the coup he suffered in 2016, fueling fears that he might try to disrupt the electoral process.

The opposition has called for calm, but considers that major incidents are not likely to occur and Erdogan himself stated on Friday that he will respect the results.

ARE THEY FREE ELECTIONS?

Free but unbalanced. The electoral process, monitored by hundreds of thousands of volunteers and by international observers, is robust and difficult to manipulate.

However, Erdogan and his allies have at their disposal all the resources of the State to turn any public appearance into an electoral act, monopolizing the attention of the media.

In April, Erdogan added 32 hours of live appearance on the public channel TRT compared to 32 minutes for Kilidaroglu.

HOW DOES IT INFLUENCE THE WORLD?

It is expected that an opposition victory would ease the diplomatic tensions that Turkey has maintained in recent years with almost all its neighbors and would substantially improve relations with the European Union and NATO, of which Turkey is a member, although without breaking with Russia. , business partner and politician.

Erdogan and Kiliçdaroglu have announced that they will restore relations with Damascus, which could end up leading to a withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria.

HOW HAS THE EARTHQUAKE AFFECTED?

The earthquakes on February 6, which left more than 50,000 dead in southeastern Turkey, have intensified the feeling of ineffectiveness of the government and may have slightly increased the opposition vote, although in the provinces that are traditional strongholds of the AKP, this effect is small.

Hundreds of thousands of inhabitants who have sought refuge in other provinces of the country will return this Sunday to the place where they are registered to vote, something that represents a challenge for the transport system.

WHO VOTES?

Some 64 million citizens, 3.5 million of them abroad, have the right to vote, and participation is usually greater than 85%.

Some five million young people, who have never known a government other than Erdogan’s, will vote for the first time, mostly for the opposition, according to polls.

HOW DO YOU VOTE?

Voting will take place between 08:00 local time (05:00 GMT) and 17:00 (14:00 GMT) in some 50,000 polling stations. Voting is compulsory, although it is not controlled in practice. The sale of alcohol is prohibited on electoral day.EFE