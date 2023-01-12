Can recovered people not wear masks?Expert: Need to do a good job in personal protection and wear a mask in five situations

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-12 19:03

CCTV News: On the afternoon of January 11, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference to introduce the relevant situation of epidemic prevention and control in key institutions and places. At the release, a reporter asked whether people who have been infected with the new crown virus and have recovered can not wear masks? Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the current domestic epidemic of new coronavirus infection is still in different stages of epidemics, and it is still necessary to continue to emphasize personal protection and wear masks in a scientific and standardized manner. Especially in the following situations, masks should be worn.

Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention: The first is to enter hospitals, shopping malls, supermarkets, indoor venues, airport stations and other places with closed environments and densely populated people, and take public transportation such as airplanes, trains, subways, and buses. When entering the elevator, medical surgical masks and above-level masks should be worn in a standard manner throughout the process. The second is when entering places where vulnerable people gather, such as pension institutions and social welfare institutions. The third is when symptoms related to new crown infection such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, and sore throat appear. The fourth is when you have close contact with or care for people infected with the new crown and those with symptoms related to the new crown infection. The fifth is medical workers, transportation, shopping malls, supermarkets, catering tourism, express delivery, cleaning and other staff engaged in public services and confined places. In addition, in public places, it is necessary to continue to maintain social distance, cough etiquette, and protective measures such as environmental ventilation, disinfection, and cleaning. To stop the spread of the new crown virus, everyone has a responsibility, the details are the most important, and persistence is the most important thing.