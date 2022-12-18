Listen to the audio version of the article

Someone referred to the flu as the worst of the century. Health authorities around the world are experiencing the first phase of the cold season with bated breath for what has been defined as “tripledemic”, i.e. the co-presence, in addition to Covid, of seasonal flu and childhood bronchiolitis and pneumonia caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) . Can it happen that the same person gets multiple infections together?

Rare but possible event (now more)

“A double infection event with two different viruses is a rare but possible event,” he replies Massimo Ciccozzi, Head of the Medical Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome. «Not only is it possible to get sick with Covid-19 and flu at the same time, but this year it may be more likely due to the explosion of flu cases that had not been seen in the last two years due to the use of masks, social security and other anti-Covid measures”.

«Flurona», an ad hoc neologism

Based on the projections, the numbers speak of a greater spread of the flu, due to the elimination of the measures to contain the infections due to the coronavirus. “These measures have kept out not only influenza viruses but also other respiratory viruses such as SRVs, Metapneumoviruses and many others. Getting sick with Covid-19 and the flu together becomes a more probable, albeit still rare, eventuality. This coinfection has been renamed “flurone”, a neologism that comes from the two words from flu (flu) and corona (coronavirus).

First documented case in Israel

It is not a new disease, but it is the coexistence of two infections in our body at the same time. «The first case in December 2021 was identified in Israel, on a young pregnant woman with flu-like symptoms. The woman had not been vaccinated against seasonal flu or against Covid-19.

Difficult estimates, overlapping symptoms

Making an estimate of how many can be affected by the double infection is very difficult. “Especially today, since the symptoms are superimposable: cough, fever, headache, sore throat, muscle pain and the only possibility of differentiation is to perform a special swab”. In a recent review in the Journal Medical Virology, out of 1103 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 only 6 (0.54%) were diagnosed with influenza coinfection.