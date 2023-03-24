On Thursday night, in the middle of a special act held in Valledupar, the Government of Cesar recognized the accordion player, singer and composer Omar Geles Suarezat the same time that a life-size wax sculpture of the artist was unveiled, which will be part of the Hall of Fame of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center.

In the same event, the departmental government read Decree 055 of March 23, 2023 by which it awarded Geles Suárez the decoration Cacique Upar Merit Honor in the Knight category and, in addition, recognized “the dignity of minstrel” to the exceptional singer-songwriter and outstanding artistic producer.

Beyond the merit of the homage to Omar Geles for his importance and musical greatness, this last recognition caught the attention of connoisseurs of folklore and caused surprise, even within the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation.

“And since when can a governor or a mayor proclaim that a vallenato musician is a minstrel or not?”, was the question of Edgar Herrera, one of the Attendees to the event that took place in the Doce de Octubre neighborhood.

THE REASONS AND ATTRIBUTIONS OF THE GOVERNMENT

Decree 055 of March 23, 2023, in its motivating part, states that: “In everything that Vallenato music represents today, Mr. Omar Antonio Geles Suárez has an important role, who from an early age discovered his passion for accordion and music becoming over the years an extraordinary interpreter of the Colombian genre, exceptional singer-songwriter and outstanding artistic producer”.

The same resolution highlights that “Omar Geles was Amateur King in 1985, Amateur King of Kings in 1987 and Professional King in 1989, at the Vallenato Legend Festival that has been held in Valledupar since 1968. Founder of the Vallenato groups The Little Devils and the People by Omar Geleswith whom, along with prominent vocalists, he has made more than 32 recordings throughout an exuberant musical career that spans 38 years.”.

Finally, he declares that:For his contribution to Vallenato music, for his skill in playing the accordion, for his fruitful facet of composer, for his versatility as a singer, for having taken this musical genre to all corners of the world; she is a value of our cultural heritage that deserves recognition as an exceptional artist and as a new minstrel of our folklore”.

After the part that motivates the resolution, the Government of Cesar decreed, in article number 1: “In a public act, recognize Mr. Omar Antonio Geles Suárez as the new vallenato minstrel, for having taken our music beyond the Colombian borders contributing to its recognition worldwide”.

In this regard, the departmental Culture Secretary, Iván Murgas, in dialogue with EL PILÓN, supported the name and stressed that Omar Geles is “composer, producer, singer and performer of his music”.

“How many songs are not successful in the whole world, not only those performed by Omar Geles, but also by great singers of Vallenato music; Gels has been in 4 generations from the 80s to the present day. He meets all the requirements and parameters to appoint him as a new minstrel of Vallenato music and that is why today (Thursday) this special tribute is paid to him.”he pointed out.

“I DON’T THINK THEY HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO DO IT”

Efraín ‘Mono’ Quintero, vice president of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, organizing entity of the Vallenato Festival, showed himself in disagreement with the power, taken by the Government of Cesar, of “recognize” whatever the artist, like “new minstrel of vallenata music”.

“I do not believe that they (the Government) have the power to do so. If one goes to the declaration of a minstrel, he has to be a responsible and knowledgeable body on the subject. If one knows what is the meaning of minstrel, it wouldn’t fit. Unless there is a new category of urban minstrel, who is already riding in a ‘four-door’, or is riding in an airplane, which has another type of connotation on social networks, on Instagram or WhatsApp, (…) it could be judged yes the new category of urban minstrel”, said the director of the festival.

Quintero recognized Omar Geles as “great guy and great songwriter”, but emphasized that the departmental entity “does not have those parameters, nor are they regulated to give that title of minstrel to a composer, whoever he is”.

“There is no regulation, there is no formula, for declare to a composer as a minstrel in this age, for me it is absurdQuintero concluded.

WHO ARE THE JUGGLERS?

In an interview granted to EL PILÓN in May 2022, Julio Oñate Martínez, a wide connoisseur of Vallenato culture, reported that this term was adapted since the 1970s, to refer to the characters that they traveled singing and informing the events they knew on their walks; that is to say, those who on the back of a donkey carried their music among the towns of Magdalena Grande.

“Many times they were seen as detestable characters because they threw (disclosed) cases of infidelity and corruption; were made accompany a guitar, a trumpet or any musical instrument. Our minstrels of yesteryear fulfilled that function, to inform through singing”, he described.

Oñate assured that, as time passed, due to different factors, excellent accordion players began to appear but due to vocal laziness they did not sing or never did. “There are accordion players who, for musical virtues, for being great finger players, win the Vallenato Festival without composing or singing, and for my concept they should not have the category of being minstrels”.

Alejandro Durán, the first Vallenato king and considered a minstrel par excellence of Vallenato music.

In that order of ideas, at that time Oñate did include Omar Geles among what he would call “minstrels”, together with Alejandro Durán, Colacho Mendoza, Calixto Ochoa, Alberto Pacheco, Miguel López, Luis Enrique Martínez, Alfredo Gutiérrez, Nafer Durán, Julio de la Ossa, José María ‘Chema’ Ramos, Rafael Antonio Salas, among others.

The Royal Academy of Language (RAE) defines the term “minstrel, resa” like this: “Andn the Middle Ages, a person who went from one place to another and recited, sang or danced or played games before the people or before the nobles and kings”.

The term “minstrel” refers to the characters who traveled on the back of a donkey with their music between towns./Photo from the film ‘Los viajes del viento’.

Will there be more declarations of “new minstrels” by the Government of Cesar? Does the territorial entity have the power to do so? The debate is open.