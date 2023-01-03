Yangcheng Evening News reporter Xue Renzheng correspondent Jian Wen Yang Dai Xi’an

Recently, a drug commonly used in gastroenterology – montmorillonite powder has become a hot search, because it is rumored that the XBB strain that has “killed the Quartet” abroad is about to enter, and this strain mainly attacks the heart, brain and gastrointestinal tract . The reporter observed that drugs such as montmorillonite powder and norfloxacin used to stop diarrhea were not taken care of yesterday, and today “Xubao” is out of stock everywhere.

Can the XBB strain cause severe diarrhea? Should you store montmorillonite powder? The reporter exclusively interviewed Chen Yonghe, deputy chief physician of gastric surgery, and Lian Lei, chief physician of gastric surgery, at the Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University to understand the reasons.

Insufficient evidence that XBB1.5 strain is more dangerous

“There are two Bs in XBB, which means the recombinant strains of BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75. It can be understood that these two virus strains infected a certain person at the same time, and then completed the recombination in this person’s body. Therefore, It is essentially a strain of the Omicron series.” Chen Yonghe said that as of December 31, 2022, among the popular strains in the United States, XBB1. %, almost half of the country.

Chen Yonghe believes that there is not much evidence that XBB 1.5 is more dangerous than past strains, and there is no evidence that XBB 1.5 will cause severe diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and other symptoms of the new crown in the gastrointestinal tract. Don’t worry too much.

However, due to the high variability of the new coronavirus, there may be secondary infections between different strains, and the probability of infection depends on the similarity of different strains.

Chen Yonghe said with a smile: “Infected with the BQ1 strain, it’s like being punched with a left hook, so you have a long memory (antibody), and the next time you encounter a right hook (BQ1. strain), you will probably be able to defend against it, but if you encounter someone who suddenly gives you a sliding shovel (XBB 1.5), you may have to get hit again.”

Online drug stockpiling advice isn’t entirely scientific

It is understood that montmorillonite powder is a powdery drug, which can be covered on the mucous membrane of the digestive tract after being taken orally mixed with water, and can fix and inhibit the viruses, bacteria and the toxins produced in the digestive tract.

Lian Lei said that for gastroenteritis and diarrhea caused by viruses, montmorillonite powder is indeed a good choice, and it can be used safely by children and pregnant women. But it must be noted that if the number of bowel movements simply increases, it is not necessary to use it, and it may cause constipation if used at will. If the diarrhea is too severe, and symptoms such as general weakness and collapse have occurred, electrolyte imbalance may have occurred, and the effect of simply taking montmorillonite powder is not satisfactory, so you must seek medical treatment in time.

According to Lian Lei, norfloxacin is an antibacterial drug against bacterial infections, especially a commonly used drug for the treatment of enteritis and dysentery. For viruses, there is no direct killing effect.

As for electrolyte drinks, Lian Lei explained that when a person has diarrhea, the body will lose a large amount of electrolytes, such as potassium ions and sodium ions. Oral electrolyte drinks are indeed beneficial to replenish lost electrolytes and slow down the condition.

“However, not all electrolyte drinks can be used to treat diarrhea.” Lian Lei said that in order to improve the taste, some merchants will add excessive glucose and additives to electrolyte drinks, resulting in excessive osmotic pressure of the liquid and diarrhea. Under normal circumstances, drinking hypertonic beverages will even aggravate the exudation of the intestinal mucosa, which will aggravate the condition.

“Therefore, don’t be overly afraid of the XBB strain, and don’t need to be nervous and excessively stock up on medicines. If you have the above symptoms, seek medical treatment in time. Scientific and rational use of medicines is the right way.” Lian Lei emphasized.