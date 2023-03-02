Ticks are a parasite that carries dangerous diseases that can affect the health of dogsthey adhere to the skin of animals and feed on their blood.

Diseases caused by ticks include: la babesiosis, ehrlichiosis y Lymethat even these can become fatal if not treated in time.

If a dog is infected with any of the tick-borne diseases, it may develop symptoms such as loss of appetite or weightmuscle pain, fever, anemia, fatigue and organ failure.

So when these symptoms appear immediate treatment should be soughtbecause with the proper care of a veterinarian it is possible to prevent death.

How to know if a dog has ticks?

– Skin changes: Tick ​​bites cause inflamed, scaly, red skin.

– Behavior change: dogs appear tired and overwhelmed, loss of thirst and appetite.

– Lameness: It is due to the involvement in the joints, which causes pain and lameness in the legs.

– Scratching and biting: discomfort in the area where the ticks are that lead them to bite and scratch the skin.

How to prevent ticks on dogs?

It should be noted that dogs can be tick carriers without showing any symptomswhich means prevention is key.

It is important to regularly check the ears, paws, head and neck of dogs, places where you usually find. In addition, the use of tick repellents, flea collars and the hygiene of the space where the dog lives.

Also, it is convenient, the review after being exposed outdoors in field areasas heat and humidity can increase the presence of ticks.

On the other hand, and no less important, it is necessary visit the vet regularly to include drugs as a preventive plan, which act as tick repellents.

Also, there are home remedies that work as natural repellents to remove or prevent ticks, including:

– Tea tree oil: A few drops of the oil are mixed in water and sprayed on the dog’s coat.

– White vinegar: Vinegar is sprayed on the dog’s skin.

– Chamomile: Chamomile infusion applied to the entire skin of the dog with the help of a cloth.

– Salvia: Mix the sage with water and apply all over the dog’s fur.

How to remove ticks properly?

1. It is recommended to use tick tweezers to grasp the tick close to the skin and from the head.

2. Constantly press with the forceps and pull upwards to prevent the head from being buried in the skin and causing infection.

3. After removing the tick, it is recommended to immerse it in alcohol and proceed to clean the bite area with soap and water.

5. Finally, check that the area of ​​the skin where the tick was was left clean to prevent infections and monitor the pet for any symptoms of disease.

Finally, it is important to take preventive measures to protect dogs from ticks and the diseases they can carry.

With a little care and attention, health can be guaranteed and the well-being of pets, family and self.

