Can vegan canteen food convince? – News

The dishes rattle loudly in the deep metal bowls while the students try to fish them out with one hand and balance the muddy brown tray with the other hand. The entrance area of ​​the canteen is full, long queues stretch out to the door. The air here is warm and smells of baked cheese, warm tomato sauce and herbs.

Individuals regularly detach themselves from the queue to see what you could only read on the menu for that week: What does this soy goulash look like? How big is the portion of cannelloni? Back in line, the observations are then discussed. There is leaf spinach casserole directly opposite the entrance. There is hardly anything going on here. A canteen employee is standing behind the counter, wearing a red apron, blue rubber gloves and a black cap over her hair.

Vegan bockwurst unsettled

She generously scoops the casserole into the deep bowl. “ Would you like a bockwurst as well? ‘ she asks the young student. “ But it’s vegan ‘ she adds – which puts the flesh-colored sausage-like objects in the warming bowl in a whole new light. The young student seems insecure, but then agrees with a curt nod. Behind him in the queue is a university employee. She doesn’t like the fact that there are only vegan and vegetarian dishes. “ I want the choice “, she says, “ sometimes not allowed to eat vegan “.

„ For me this is a dream “

The atmosphere is completely different with Amelie and Johanna, who are sitting opposite each other in the dining room under a makeshift tent roof at the end of a long table. Amelie eats the soy goulash, Johanna has opted for cannelloni with barley grain and beans, “ carbohydrates with carbohydrates ‘ she says and laughs.

The two have arranged to meet here today precisely because of the new food offer. “ For me it’s a dream ” says Amelie euphorically, “ Before that, as a vegan, I often couldn’t eat anything here. Because during the campaign weeks there are now also vegan dishes every day, i.e. without any animal products. The idea of ​​the Studierendenwerk behind the initiative: Thanks to the month and the wide range of offers, everyone could simply try out the plant-based diet.

Consumer Protection Minister comes to try

With this in mind, an official rehearsal dinner with politicians and the press is taking place today – right next to the entrance to the dining room. Silke Gorißen, NRW Consumer Protection Minister is there and tried. Later she will say that she liked it. Your ministry supports the project “Sustainable nutrition in everyday student life”, which strategically accompanies the process of the Bonn cafeteria.